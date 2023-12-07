Donald Trump’s Legal Team Fails to Appeal Reinstated Gag Order, Faces Setback in Civil Fraud Trial

In a recent development, Donald Trump’s legal team has faced a setback in his civil fraud trial as they failed to appeal a reinstated gag order. This failure has raised concerns among legal analysts, reminiscent of a scene from the 1995 film Clueless, according to Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst on MSNBC.

The former president faces a $250 million civil fraud trial brought the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and members of the Trump Organization. They are accused of inflating Trump’s net worth to secure more favorable business deals. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, a state appellate court judge temporarily froze two gag orders that had been imposed on Trump New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron. However, these orders were later reinstated. Trump’s lawyers sought permission from the appellate court for a single judge to appeal the gag order. However, they were informed that a full panel would need to decide on the issue. Unfortunately, the legal team missed a filing deadline, delaying the process until next week.

Rubin likened the situation to a scene in Clueless, where the protagonist fails her driving test and tries to appeal the decision to someone else. The court attorney informed Trump’s lawyers that without the consent of the AG’s office and due to their own delay, they would not be able to get a hearing earlier than next Monday.

The gag order was initially imposed Justice Engoron due to Trump’s social media activity, which had led to threats and harassment towards his staff. Despite the order, Trump continued to post about the trial and attacked the judge’s principal law clerk on social media. He has been fined $15,000 for violating the terms of the order twice.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the gag order violates his right to free speech. They have expressed concerns about the appearance of bias and impropriety on the bench during the trial. A court filing Trump’s attorney emphasizes the need for expedited review to prevent further irreparable harm.

With the reinstated gag order and the missed appeal deadline, Trump’s legal team faces an uphill battle in the civil fraud trial. As the trial proceeds, Trump is scheduled to testify for the defense as the final witness on Monday.