Former President Trump Chooses Not to Testify in Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has made the decision to abstain from testifying in his New York civil fraud trial. New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump, his sons, and their company of engaging in a fraudulent scheme over the course of a decade. The scheme allegedly aimed to benefit themselves securing favorable terms on loans and insurance, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in unjust enrichment.

Trump had initially been scheduled to testify on November 6th, but his appearance in court proved contentious. He clashed with Judge Arthur Engoron, and his answers consisted mainly of long, rambling statements. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, released a statement explaining that the former president had already testified and saw no need to say anything further in light of what he views as an unconstitutional gag order imposed the judge.

However, James is adamant that Trump’s testimony is not enough to refute the evidence presented against him. She stated that the prosecution has already proven years of financial fraud, asserting that Trump and his family enriched themselves unfairly. James emphasized that facts do not lie, regardless of any attempts to distract from reality.

The trial will continue, with the defense expected to call their final expert witness, Eli Bartov, whose testimony commenced on December 7th. Once all witnesses have been presented, both parties will have three weeks to submit written filings to the judge before closing arguments take place on January 11th. Judge Engoron has indicated that his final ruling will likely be issued several weeks after the conclusion of the trial.