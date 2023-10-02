Former President Trump to Go to Court in Civil Trial

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be making a rare voluntary trip to court on Monday for the start of a civil trial. This lawsuit, brought New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings.

The trial is the result of a yearslong investigation James, who accused Trump and his company of consistently lying about his wealth in financial statements. Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had committed fraud, stating that he had deceived banks and insurers exaggerating the value of assets in order to secure loans and make deals.

Trump’s trip to court marks a departure from his previous practices, as he did not attend previous trials where his company and one of its top executives were convicted of tax fraud, or the trial in which he was found liable for sexually assaulting a writer in a dressing room.

The stakes are high in this trial, as James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. If Judge Engoron’s ruling is upheld on appeal, control of some of Trump’s companies could be shifted to a court-appointed receiver and he may be forced to give up properties such as Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses, and a suburban estate.

In his defense, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argues that the contents of his financial statements are not to be trusted, as they have a disclaimer stating this. He also claims that no harm was caused to anyone the statements, as banks were repaid and business partners profited.

This trial is just one of several legal issues that Trump is currently facing as he campaigns for a return to the White House in next year’s election. He has been indicted four times since March on charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 election loss and falsifying business records.

