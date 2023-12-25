Donald Trump Decides Not to Testify at New York Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not testify for a second time at his civil fraud trial in New York. In November, Trump testified and believed that his testimony was conclusive and successful. Trump’s decision not to testify again was met with ridicule his critics on social media.

Trump’s counsel, Christopher Kise, stated that the former president has nothing more to add in the $250 million financial fraud trial. Kise argued that Trump’s previous testimony, along with the testimony of the actual bankers and experts, has already established that the values in question were conservative and compliant with accounting standards. Kise also highlighted that the banks had no issues with the values, considered Trump a prized client, and were fully repaid with interest.

Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the case, was criticized Trump’s counsel for her “rabid and unreasonable pursuit” of the former president. Kise argued that under these circumstances, there is no valid reason for Trump to testify further.

Following Trump’s announcement, his critics on social media were quick to mock him. Ben Meislas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, referred to Trump as a “coward” and described him as a pathological liar and a sociopath. Other critics echoed similar sentiments, calling Trump scared and afraid of the truth.

However, there were some comments on social media that took a more neutral stance. Legal expert Harry Litman pointed out that Trump’s decision not to testify could be a strategic choice with little to gain and lots to lose.

The civil fraud trial alleges that Trump, along with his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in damages.

As the trial continues, the decision Donald Trump not to testify further could have significant implications for the outcome of the case.