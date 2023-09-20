Donald Trump Jr’s Twitter Account Hacked, Offensive Tweets Posted

Former United States President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, recently experienced a hacking incident on his Twitter account. Offensive tweets were sent from his account, including one falsely announcing the death of his father. The first message posted on Don Jr.’s account at 8.25 am claimed, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

Approximately 20 minutes later, at 8.46 am, the former president himself sent a message on his rival social media platform, Truth Social, confirming that he was still alive. This subsequent message demonstrated that the earlier tweet about his death was indeed false.

Following these events, several hacked messages quickly appeared on Don Jr.’s account. One tweet made an inflammatory statement about North Korea, stating that “North Korea is about to get smoked.” Another tweet mentioned having “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein,” even though Epstein had died four years earlier.

The offensive tweets were promptly deleted before 9 am, and Don Jr.’s account was restored. As of now, there has been no response from the Trump Organization regarding the incident.

