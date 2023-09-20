Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account Hacked: False Tweets Sent Out

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, experienced a security breach on his Twitter account, now known as X. His close advisor, Andrew Surabian, confirmed the hack and stated that “Don’s account has been hacked”. The incident resulted in false tweets being sent out, including one claiming that his father had passed away and that he was running for president. Another tweet contained profanity and a racial slur, which were later taken down.

Donald Trump Jr. is a prominent figure in American politics, and he currently runs the Trump Organization with his brother, Eric Trump. The hack of his Twitter account comes at a time when his father is considered a front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

X, previously known as Twitter, has been facing ongoing challenges since its acquisition Elon Musk. The social media platform has been accused of failing to take action against hate speech and toxic content posted its subscribers. The Center for Countering Digital Hate found that X Corp. neglected to address 99% of hate speech reported Twitter Blue subscribers. X has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit research group in response to these allegations.

Recently, Elon Musk announced that X will be implementing a monthly payment system for the use of its platform. This decision comes as X aims to address its ongoing struggles with content moderation and improve the overall user experience.

In summary, Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was hacked, resulting in the dissemination of false information and offensive language. This incident highlights the challenges faced X as it grapples with issues related to hate speech and toxic content. The platform’s acquisition Elon Musk brings hopes of improvement, with the introduction of a monthly payment system intended to enhance content moderation and user satisfaction.

