Former President Donald Trump Returns to Court for Business Fraud Lawsuit Trial

Former President Donald Trump made his return to a New York court on Tuesday for his business fraud lawsuit trial. The trial, brought forth New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses Trump of deceiving banks, insurers, and others providing them with financial documents that misstated the value of his assets.

The focus of Tuesday’s court action is expected to be on reviewing Trump’s financial documents, which will involve going through years of his financial statements. An accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements for years is expected to testify for the second day.

During the trial’s first day, Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general, argued that Trump and his company had lied on his financial statements to make him appear wealthier than he actually was. Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, maintained that the statements were legitimate representations of the value of his luxury properties.

The trial revolves around six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including the amount of penalties Trump may owe. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Trump’s limited liability companies should be dissolved as punishment.

While visibly angry throughout the day, Trump left court claiming a victory after hearing comments from Judge Arthur Engoron that seemed to align with the defense’s argument that many of the allegations in the lawsuit are barred the state’s statute of limitations.

The trial is expected to continue into December, with further testimonies and evidence to be presented.