Donald Trump Faces Civil Fraud Trial as Business Empire Hangs in the Balance

Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear in a New York court on Monday to face a civil fraud trial that could have significant implications for his business empire. Alongside his two adult sons and the Trump Organization, Trump is accused of inflating the value of their properties over $2 billion. Last week, a New York judge ruled that Trump was liable for business fraud, despite attempts his legal team to delay the case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a fine of $250 million and a ban on Trump conducting business in his home state. If the action is successful, the Trump Organization may be required to relinquish control of its properties or potentially sell some of its landmarks. Trump has expressed his intentions to be present at the trial and has already denounced the case as a “sham.”

The trial, which is a bench trial with Judge Arthur Engoron presiding, will not involve a jury. It could potentially last up to three months. Trump and the other defendants have argued that they did not commit fraud. Judge Engoron’s ruling last week addressed the primary allegation of fraud in James’ lawsuit, narrowing the focus of the trial to six remaining fraud claims and determining penalties against Trump.

Among the allegations, Judge Engoron found that Trump had overvalued his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida a staggering 2,300% and claimed that his penthouse in Trump Tower in New York was three times its actual size. James has accused Trump of providing false records to secure better loan and insurance terms and to lower his tax payments.

This civil fraud trial is just one of several legal battles Trump is currently facing, including criminal charges related to election interference and mishandling classified documents.

Definitions:

– Civil Fraud Trial: A legal proceeding in which the plaintiff accuses the defendant of fraudulent activities but seeks monetary damages instead of criminal punishment.

– Inflation: The act of artificially increasing the value, price, or representation of something.

– Business Empire: A vast network of business interests and investments owned or controlled an individual or organization.

Sources:

– Reuters

– BBC News