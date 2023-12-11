Former US President Trump Declines Second Testimony in Civil Fraud Trial

Former US President Donald Trump has decided not to testify for a second time in his civil fraud trial in New York, stating that he has already said everything he needed to say. Trump, who is considered a frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, made his announcement on his Truth Social platform. The trial involves allegations that Trump, his family, and employees inflated the value of real estate assets to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, argued that there was no need for further testimony, citing a judge who had imposed an unconstitutional gag order and seemingly ignored Trump’s previous testimony. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit, maintained that her office had already provided conclusive evidence of Trump’s financial fraud and unjust enrichment.

Trump’s decision not to testify comes after a defiant and combative appearance last month, where he clashed with prosecutors for over three and a half hours. Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled in favor of the attorney general’s office, stating that they have presented conclusive evidence of Trump overstating his net worth. As a result, Engoron ordered the liquidation of several companies managing the assets in question.

Trump has consistently labeled the trial as a partisan “witch hunt” and has criticized Judge Engoron, calling him “hostile” and a “political hack.” Despite Trump’s absence from further testimony, the trial will continue, and a conclusion is expected in January.

