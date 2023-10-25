Don Dokken Announces Exciting Development for Dokken Fans

In an exclusive interview with Jay Scott for the podcast The Hook Rocks, Don Dokken, founder and frontman of the iconic rock band Dokken, made a surprising revelation that has fans buzzing with excitement. Dokken announced that a Netflix movie about the band’s legendary run in the 80s is currently in the works, with the same director who brought us the hit film The Dirt, based on Mötley Crüe’s wild escapades.

When asked about the accuracy of The Dirt and its portrayal of Mötley Crüe’s debauchery, Dokken praised the film’s honesty, particularly its unapologetic depiction of drug use. Drawing on his own experiences, he expressed his belief that the upcoming Dokken movie would follow suit and provide an unfiltered and authentic glimpse into the band’s history.

A few months ago, Dokken was approached the Netflix team to film at the famous Whisky a Go Go, where Dokken first made their mark on the music scene. During this filming session, Dokken shared stories and anecdotes about the Whisky and its notorious reputation. He wanted to offer something fresh and unheard of, even for die-hard fans who had already watched The Dirt and learned about the wild days at the Rainbow Bar & Grill. Dokken also confessed that he hesitated to talk about some of the more debaucherous experiences due to their explicit nature.

The announcement of a Netflix movie focused on Dokken is sure to generate a wave of nostalgia and anticipation among fans. With the same director at the helm as The Dirt, viewers can expect a raw and gripping portrayal of the band’s rise to fame and the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle that defined their era.

