Dominik Mysterio Reacts to Losing NXT North American Championship Title

Dominik Mysterio has responded to Rhea Ripley’s heartfelt message after losing the NXT North American Championship title at NXT Deadline. Despite losing the belt to Dragon Lee, Mysterio is still considered one of WWE’s most popular stars today.

Mysterio had initially lost the NXT North American title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy but quickly recaptured it with a victory over Williams three nights later. He had successfully defended the belt since then, but unfortunately, his reign came to an end at NXT Deadline.

Following the loss, Ripley sent a message to Mysterio, expressing her support and admiration for him. In response, Mysterio thanked Ripley for her kind words and expressed his gratitude for her continued belief in him.

Despite losing the title, Mysterio’s popularity and status as one of WWE’s top heels remain unchanged. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him now that he has lost the championship to Dragon Lee.

