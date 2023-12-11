Trouble in Paradise: Dominik Mysterio’s Discontentment Raises Questions

In the aftermath of Dominik Mysterio’s loss of the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee, tensions seem to be brewing within the ranks of The Judgment Day stable. The second-generation star has once again gone dark on social media, sparking speculation about his future and the stability of his stablemates.

Dirty Dom’s frustration stems from the lack of support he received during his match at NXT Deadline. Despite his father, Rey Mysterio, being present at commentary, none of The Judgment Day members came to his aid. In a backstage interview, Dominik expressed his disappointment, questioning why his teammates were absent and emphasizing his own greatness as the former champion. He also mentioned his intention to seek solace at home with “Mami,” leaving uncertain the future of his loyalty to The Judgment Day.

This situation raises the possibility of Dominik Mysterio parting ways with The Judgment Day on RAW. However, it remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley, another prominent member of the stable, will take any disciplinary action against Dirty Dom before such a departure occurs. Nonetheless, it is expected that Dominik will play a significant role in the upcoming Monday night episode.

The dynamic within The Judgment Day stable seems to be teetering on the edge, and fans are left wondering if Dominik Mysterio’s dissatisfaction will result in a fracture within the group. As speculation grows, the question remains: Will Dirty Dom remain a member of The Judgment Day? Only time will tell.