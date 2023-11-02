WhatsApp’s Impact on Politics and Policy-Making

With over three quarters of British internet users between 16 and 64 now using WhatsApp, its prominence in the political landscape has become undeniable. The Covid inquiry recently brought attention to the platform, revealing a series of inappropriate messages sent Dominic Cummings about his colleagues. This incident highlighted WhatsApp’s role as a key communication tool among politicians in Westminster. But what led to WhatsApp becoming the preferred platform for critical national decisions? And how has it influenced politics and policy-making?

One significant reason for WhatsApp’s dominance in politics is the frustrating state of technology across government institutions. While most offices rely on efficient email and document platforms, Whitehall remains stuck in a digital quagmire. Manual attachment of documents to emails is still prevalent, while the security concerns and outdated systems discourage the use of cloud-based platforms. As a result, many officials resort to using their personal WhatsApp accounts for communication, as Cummings revealed during his testimony. The ease of use and cost-effectiveness of WhatsApp make it an attractive option for rapid communication.

The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated the use of WhatsApp in politics. With in-person meetings being limited, WhatsApp groups became crucial for disseminating information quickly. Ministers and their offices continue to rely on WhatsApp for coordination purposes. However, this ad hoc approach needs to be integrated into Whitehall’s decision-making processes to ensure accountability. While Cummings created his own system topass the existing structures, this cannot be a sustainable solution, as the pandemic highlighted the lack of transparency and recording of important information.

The more concerning aspect of WhatsApp’s influence on politics is its role in policy-making. The transcripts from the Covid inquiry shed light on how WhatsApp groups were used to casually suggest and discuss ideas, sometimes lacking in factual basis or proper consideration. This free-flowing environment, suited for social banter, falls short when it comes to making crucial decisions during a crisis. The immediacy and brevity of WhatsApp exchanges prioritize noise over nuance, resulting in hasty and ill-informed choices.

While reversing WhatsApp’s dominance seems unlikely, its role in policy-making reflects a larger issue of ad hoc approaches to tackling major problems. The platform’s preference for quick and flashy communication over thoughtful debate has changed how decisions are made. To improve the state’s capacity for effective governance, future administrations should consider more modern and comprehensive decision-making processes that go beyond surface-level discussions. Relying on WhatsApp groups to shape policies risks perpetuating a culture of improvised solutions rather than strategic planning.

