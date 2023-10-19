Wisconsin Faces Alarming Increase in Domestic Violence Deaths

Wisconsin experienced the highest rise in domestic violence deaths in the past 20 years, setting a new record for the total number of homicides and suicides related to domestic violence incidents in the state. This information was revealed in the latest report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, an advocacy group that has been tracking domestic violence deaths since 2000. The report disclosed a total of 96 deaths related to domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2022, including victims and perpetrators. This represents a 20 percent increase from the previous year and the largest single-year surge documented the group.

Jenna Gormal, the public policy director for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, expressed concern over the state’s deteriorating situation, stating that Wisconsin already has one of the highest rates of domestic violence homicides in the nation. Gormal further added that the problem continues to escalate, indicating a worrying trend.

The report highlighted that 68 of the domestic violence homicide deaths occurred in rural areas across 25 counties in the state. This figure signifies a disproportionately higher percentage of total deaths compared to previous years. Gormal emphasized the lack of resources and support services available in rural areas as a contributing factor. Access to housing and related assistance was identified as a major challenge, with survivors often facing wait times exceeding 18 months for safe housing. The report also emphasized the importance of transportation, healthcare, and support for survivors with language barriers.

However, advocates fear that the situation may worsen due to a significant decline in federal grant funding. Historically, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has distributed approximately $44 million annually from the federal Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) to support victim services programs throughout the state. However, the funding is anticipated to be reduced to approximately $13 million in the next fiscal year. This substantial cut will impact not only victim support services but also district attorneys’ offices and county human services programs.

The reduced federal funding presents a bleak outlook for domestic violence victims and other crime victims across the state. Rural areas, in particular, may face greater challenges in accessing essential services. The consequences of this funding reduction are yet to be fully realized, but experts are concerned about the wide-ranging repercussions it will have on vulnerable communities.

Sources:

– [End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin](https://www.endabusewi.org/)

– [Federal Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA)](https://www.justice.gov/ovw/victims-crime-act-voca-grant-program)