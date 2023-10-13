Miami Dolphins Set to Take on Carolina Panthers in Week 6 Showdown

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to continue their winning streak as they take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 6 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are coming off a dominant victory against the New York Giants, where both their offense and defense showed great promise.

Despite turnovers, which cost them potential points, the Dolphins were able to control the game from start to finish. Their defense stepped up and prevented the Giants from scoring any touchdowns throughout the entire game. This performance showcased the Dolphins’ ability to rise to the occasion and make crucial stops when needed.

On the other hand, the Panthers have yet to win a game in the 2023 season. They made significant offseason moves, including trading their top wide receiver, D.J. Moore, along with a first-round draft pick, to acquire Bryce Young. However, Young has struggled to find success, and the Panthers feel the absence of the wide receiver they traded away.

Heading into this matchup, the Dolphins are favored to win, with a money line of -900. This means that a bettor would need to wager $900 on the Dolphins to win $100. The Panthers, on the other hand, have a money line of +575, indicating that a $100 bet on them would result in a $575 win.

The Dolphins are also favored against the spread, with a -13.5 point spread, while the Panthers have a +13.5 point spread. Additionally, the over/under for the game is set at 47.5, with both the over and under options having -110 odds.

The game will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a kickoff time of 1:00 p.m. ET. It can be watched on various platforms including FuboTV, NFL+, and CBS.

While the Dolphins are expected to come out on top, the Panthers will be looking to turn their season around and secure their first victory. As the two teams face off, fans will be eagerly watching to see which side will prevail.

Source: N/A