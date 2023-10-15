The Miami Dolphins Look to Continue Their Winning Streak Against the Carolina Panthers

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a convincing win over the New York Giants, improving their record to 4-1. In their upcoming game, they face the struggling Carolina Panthers, who are currently winless with an 0-5 record. The Dolphins have the opportunity to secure another victory before shifting their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Despite the Panthers’ struggles, the Dolphins must be cautious not to overlook their opponent. They cannot afford to underestimate a desperate Panthers team that is eager to secure their first win of the season. Falling into a classic trap-game scenario could result in an unexpected loss.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are favored 14.5 points. The over/under for total points scored in the game is set at 47.5. The Dolphins are heavily favored to win with a moneyline of -1200, while the Panthers sit at +750.

For those looking to watch the game, it will be televised on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. The broadcast team will consist of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins. Additional streaming options include fuboTV, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+, and NFL+ for replay after the game.

In terms of injuries, the Panthers will be without safety Vonn Bell, guard Austin Corbett, tight end Giovanni Ricci, running back Miles Sanders, safety Xavier Woods, and guard Chandler Zavala. They also have several players listed as questionable. The Dolphins’ injury report notes that center Connor Williams is out and fullback Alec Ingold is questionable.

The head-to-head record between the Dolphins and Panthers currently stands at 5-2 in favor of the Dolphins. The most recent game between the two teams resulted in a 33-10 victory for the Dolphins in Week 12 of the 2021 season.

With their strong performance so far this season, the Dolphins are in a prime position to secure another win against the struggling Panthers. However, they must remain focused and not underestimate their opponent. A win in this game will set them up for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in the following week.

