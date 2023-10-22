How to Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles Game: Sling TV and VPN Options

The highly anticipated matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles is set to take place on October 22. With both teams boasting impressive records, this game could be a potential Super Bowl preview. If you’re eager to tune in and watch the action unfold, there are a few options available to ensure you don’t miss a single play.

One option is to watch the game on NBC, which will be broadcasting the game with commentators Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen. For those who do not have a cable package, there are streaming options available. Sling TV is a popular choice for cord-cutters, offering live TV streaming services that include NBC and other popular channels like ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network.

Sling TV offers three paid subscription options: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Prices range from $40 to $60 per month, with the ability to upgrade, downgrade, or pause your service at any time. Additionally, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of 50% off their first month’s purchase of Sling TV.

If you happen to be traveling or located outside of the United States during the game, streaming Dolphins vs. Eagles becomes a bit more challenging. However, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, you canpass geographic restrictions and enjoy a smoother streaming experience. NordVPN is one of the top VPN services on the market, offering affordability and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers. By combining NordVPN with Sling TV, you can watch the game as if you were at home.

Whether you choose Sling TV or opt for a VPN service like NordVPN, there are multiple ways to ensure you catch every thrilling moment of the Dolphins vs. Eagles game. So gather your snacks, settle in, and get ready to witness an exciting showdown between two elite NFL teams.

