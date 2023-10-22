Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Preview and How to Watch

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are set to clash in a highly-anticipated Sunday night matchup. Both teams currently hold a 5-1 record and are looking to continue their winning streaks. The Dolphins are coming off two consecutive wins against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, while the Eagles are seeking redemption after suffering their first loss of the season against the New York Jets.

The Eagles are favored to win, with the line hovering around the home-field advantage mark. Philadelphia is giving the Dolphins three points, indicating a close and competitive game. The point total is set at 52.5, the highest mark for any game in the league this week, suggesting that it could be a high-scoring affair.

For those eager to watch the game, it will be broadcasted on NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark providing commentary. Additionally, various online streaming options are available, including fuboTV, Peacock, and NFL+ for replays after the game.

In terms of injuries, the Dolphins have several players listed as questionable, including cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, and center Connor Williams. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be without safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Bradley Roby.

The Dolphins have historically held the advantage in head-to-head matchups, winning nine out of the fifteen games played against the Eagles. Their most recent victory came in 2019, with the Dolphins triumphing over the Eagles with a score of 37-31.

As the Dolphins and Eagles face off, football fans will be treated to an exciting game between two strong teams. Whether the Dolphins can prove themselves among the league’s elite or if the Eagles will bounce back and regain their NFC champion form remains to be seen.

