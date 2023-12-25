Jason Sanders Wins Game with Last-Second Field Goal, Dolphins Clinch Playoffs

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders came through in the clutch once again, nailing a 29-yard field goal as time expired to secure a thrilling 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. This win propelled the Dolphins to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Sanders, who has a history of game-winning kicks, recalled his first one during his college days. However, his final kick against the Cowboys was no easy feat. Despite struggling with longer field goals throughout the season, Sanders delivered a flawless performance, connecting on attempts of 57, 54, and 52 yards, in addition to his game-winning kick.

Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed his pride in the team’s response to criticism and recognized the significance of defeating a team with a winning record. The victory against the Cowboys was the Dolphins’ first of the season against such opponents.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a solid performance, throwing for 293 yards and a touchdown. Although the Dolphins led for most of the second half, they struggled to pull away. However, Tagovailoa orchestrated a crucial 12-play, 64-yard drive that set up Sanders’ game-winning kick.

With this win, the Dolphins remain in contention for the top seed in the AFC, trailing the Baltimore Ravens half a game. Additionally, the Dolphins hold a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and can secure their first division championship since 2008 with a win in their next game against the Ravens.

While the victory against a winning team relieved the Dolphins, their primary focus is to continue striving for their ultimate goal: becoming a championship team. Linebacker Bradley Chubb emphasized the team’s determination to prove the doubters wrong and highlighted their commitment to preparation and improvement.

The Dolphins’ triumph against the Cowboys not only secured their place in the playoffs but also showcased their resilience and potential to compete at the highest level. As the regular season comes to a close, the Dolphins are poised to make a strong postseason run and continue their quest for a championship.