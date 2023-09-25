Dolphins make NFL history with record-breaking offensive performance

The Miami Dolphins made history on Sunday with a record-breaking offensive performance in their 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane had a standout game, racking up 233 total yards and four touchdowns, including an impressive 203 rushing yards on just 18 carries.

The Dolphins’ offense was unstoppable, amassing a total of 726 yards, a new franchise record. This is the highest number of yards any NFL team has scored since 1966 when Washington put up 72 points against the New York Giants. The Dolphins’ offense was balanced, with nearly as many rushing yards (350) as passing yards (376), averaging an incredible 10.2 yards per play.

In addition to their yardage record, the Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to record five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single game. They also became the second team to achieve over 700 yards of offense since the Rams did so in 1951. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Dolphins are the first team to score 70 points with 700 yards of offense and the second team to record 300 rushing yards and 300 passing yards in a game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised the team’s performance, stating that it was a result of the players executing at a high standard and not letting a lead dictate their effort. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar game as well, completing 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins’ record-breaking day featured numerous highlight-worthy plays, including a no-look shovel pass from Tagovailoa to Achane for a touchdown. The team scored on 10 of their first 12 offensive drives and had the opportunity to break the single-game scoring record but opted to kneel the ball instead.

Running back Raheem Mostert also had a standout performance with 142 total yards and four touchdowns, contributing to their record-setting game. Despite missing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins’ offense was able to thrive with their next-man-up mentality.

Defensively, the Dolphins allowed 363 yards and 6.2 yards per play but were able to apply pressure to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Dolphins’ historic offensive performance showcased their potent offense and depth at the skill positions. With their impressive victory, the Dolphins have solidified themselves as one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

