Summary: Braxton Berrios, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, opens up about his relationship with Alix Earle and the impact of head coach Mike McDaniel’s advice. While McDaniel’s advice may be more satirical than serious, it seems to be contributing to Berrios’ success on and off the field.

Braxton Berrios, who previously dated Sophia Culpo, has found a new lease of life with the Miami Dolphins. Following a less than amicable split with Culpo, he was seen with Alix Earle. The breakup was reportedly hard on Culpo, as her sister Olivia Culpo revealed, but Berrios has moved on and is thriving with the Dolphins.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, Berrios’s performance has improved significantly. Last year with the New York Jets, he had a total of 18 receptions for 145 yards in 17 games, without scoring any touchdowns. In just 11 games with the Dolphins, Berrios has already achieved 20 receptions, surpassing his previous season’s yardage with 194 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown.

While Braxton Berrios may not be the star receiver on the team, having to compete with players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he is undoubtedly doing better than before. It’s unclear how much Alix Earle contributes to his personal life, but it seems that Mike McDaniel’s advice on football-related matters has had a positive impact.

Although McDaniel’s advice may be more satirical than serious, it appears to be helping Berrios succeed both on and off the field. Whether it’s reminiscing about how McDaniel courted his own wife or suggesting that getting married improves everything, the lighthearted guidance from the head coach seems to be working for Braxton Berrios.