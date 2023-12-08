Controversy Surrounds Approval of New Charter School in Bakersfield

In a surprising turn of events, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools is facing legal action from the Dolores Huerta Foundation for approving the establishment of the Central Academy of Arts and Technology charter school in Bakersfield. Despite pleas from the community and several meetings with board members, concerns raised parents and students were allegedly dismissed without a satisfactory resolution.

Initially, in August 2022, the Bakersfield City School District denied the petition presented the charter school. The district cited an unsound educational program for English Learners, Students with Disabilities, and Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Students as the primary reason for their decision. While the denial did not come as a shock to the staff at Linked Public Schools, the organization behind the charter school, they were determined to pursue alternative avenues.

The BCSD’s decision was subsequently appealed to the Kern County Board of Education, which ultimately granted approval for the charter school. Set to open its doors in August 2024, the Central Academy of Arts and Technology aims to accommodate nearly 400 students ranging from Transitional Kindergarten to 8th grade.

However, the Dolores Huerta Foundation remains steadfast in their opposition to the charter school and hopes to reverse the Kern County Board of Education’s decision through legal intervention. The foundation emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and inclusive educational program that caters to the diverse needs of the community.

As the lawsuit unfolds, both supporters and opponents of the Central Academy of Arts and Technology eagerly await the outcome. The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has refrained from commenting on the ongoing legal matter at this time.

