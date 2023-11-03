New Album Announcement: Dolly Parton Empowers LGBTQ+ Community with Unapologetic Support

Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer, has taken a rare step in breaking her no-politics rule speaking out against the anti-trans laws in her home state of Tennessee. Known for her advocacy for equality, Parton has shared her thoughts on the recent legislation that has sparked controversy and hurt within the LGBTQ+ community. While she typically avoids discussing politics, Parton’s dedication to the human element drives her to lend her voice to those who need it most.

Tennessee passed a ban earlier this year, prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors, including evidence-based treatments such as hormone therapies and puberty blockers. These treatments, supported prominent medical associations across the United States, have faced opposition despite their potential to greatly improve the well-being of transgender individuals. Currently, transgender teenagers and their families in Tennessee await a decision from the Supreme Court, hoping to challenge and overturn this discriminatory ban.

Parton’s response reflects her emphatic support for diverse communities. “I just want everybody to be treated good,” she expressed. In her own immediate family and circle of employees, the singer embraces individuals from all walks of life. Transgender people, gays, lesbians, as well as those struggling with addiction—all are valued and loved Parton. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing their humanity, rather than engaging in judgment or discrimination.

Throughout her illustrious career, Parton has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Recognized as a champion of equality, she uses her platform to not only advocate for change but also encourage her more conservative fans to open their hearts. Parton has openly supported marriage equality since 2009, and she has spoken out against restrictions on restroom use for trans individuals.

Dolly Parton’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity and acceptance inspires her fans across the globe. She remains an artist who crosses boundaries and empowers marginalized communities through her music and activism. As she continues to uplift and stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, Parton reminds us that love and understanding should be at the forefront of our conversations on equality and human rights.

