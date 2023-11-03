Dolly Parton Open to Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Past Declines

Dolly Parton, known for her iconic music career, has expressed openness to the idea of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, despite turning down previous invitations. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton revealed that she has received offers to play the highly anticipated gig but had to decline due to various reasons.

While Parton found the scale of the production overwhelming in the past, she now sees it in a different light, especially with the release of her upcoming rock album, “Rockstar.” The singer-songwriter believes that her new musical direction aligns more closely with the grandeur of a Super Bowl halftime show, potentially paving the way for a future appearance.

In the past, Parton was on the verge of participating in the halftime show when Katy Perry headlined in 2015. However, she chose not to perform at the event due to her husband’s health issues at the time. Her dedication to her personal life and family took precedence over the performance opportunity.

Despite these past difficulties, Parton remains optimistic about the possibility of a future halftime show. As she gears up for the release of her latest album, fans can expect a potential shift in her perspective on large-scale productions. Parton’s willingness to entertain the idea demonstrates her ongoing commitment to her artistry and embracing new opportunities.

In the meantime, fans can catch Dolly Parton at a different halftime show later this month. The Dallas Cowboys have announced that she will perform at the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders on November 23rd.

