New Perspectives on the Importance of Scale Models in Architecture

Scale models have long been an integral part of the architecture industry, offering a tangible and immersive experience that cannot be replicated through computer-generated imagery (CGI) alone. While CGI has gained popularity in recent years, many architects and firms still rely on scale models to bring their designs to life, engage clients, and convey the vision of a project.

Unlike CGI renders, which can often appear artificial, scale models provide a physical representation of a building or development. Sydney architect, Shaun Carter of Carter Williamson, explains that clients appreciate the authenticity of scale models, as they can see their future home or building come to life before their eyes. These models offer a level of detail and accuracy that is difficult to achieve through other mediums.

Not only are scale models visually appealing, but they also serve practical purposes in the architectural process. Architects use models to refine their designs and explore what is possible within the constraints of a project. Domenic Alvaro, global design leader and principal at Woods Bagot, emphasizes that models are essential for engaging clients and authorities throughout the design process. They demonstrate a thoughtfulness and attention to detail that instills confidence in both juries and potential investors.

One architect, Peter Wake, has embraced 3D printing technology to enhance the efficiency and precision of his scale models. What used to take him days to create can now be printed in just 17 hours, allowing for faster iterations and collaboration with team members around the world. This innovation exemplifies how scale models can adapt to new technologies while maintaining their importance in the architectural world.

While CGI continues to evolve and improve, scale models remain a valuable tool in the architectural industry. They provide a tangible connection between architects, clients, and projects, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the design process. As William Smart of Smart Design Studio puts it, “Models seem so out of fashion now, but a well-made model truthfully portraying the building in its environment has an impact that a drawing cannot achieve.”

FAQ

Why do architects still use scale models?

Architects still use scale models because they offer a tangible and immersive experience that cannot be replicated through CGI alone. Scale models provide a physical representation of a building or development and allow clients to see the design come to life.

What role do scale models play in the design process?

Scale models are used to refine designs, explore what is possible within project constraints, and engage clients and authorities throughout the design process. They demonstrate attention to detail and instill confidence in both juries and potential investors.

How has technology impacted scale model creation?

Technology, such as 3D printing, has enhanced the efficiency and precision of scale model creation. 3D printable models can be created faster than traditional models, allowing for faster iterations and collaboration with team members around the world.

Are scale models becoming obsolete?

While CGI technology continues to evolve and improve, scale models remain a valuable tool in the architectural industry. They provide a tangible connection between architects, clients, and projects, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the design process.