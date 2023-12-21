Dollar General Shifts Away from Self-Checkout Technology

Summary: Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos announced that the company will be stepping back from self-checkout technology and using it as a secondary option rather than a primary one. The decision comes as Dollar General aims to improve sales and reduce merchandise losses. Shrink, which includes factors like shoplifting and online fraud, has been a growing concern for retailers. Self-checkout strategies have contributed to this issue, as companies experience higher loss rates compared to full-service cashiers. Dollar General is not the only retailer to reverse its self-checkout approach, with other chains like Booths and Walmart also removing or reducing self-checkout stations. Additionally, discount toy retailer Five Below found that stores with more self-checkout lanes had higher shrink rates and plans to increase staffed cash registers. Target has also made adjustments to self-checkout policies, limiting it to customers purchasing 10 items or fewer.

As businesses constantly reassess their strategies, Dollar General has made the decision to dial back on self-checkout technology implementation. Instead of relying heavily on self-checkout, the company will prioritize traditional cashier lanes. This shift comes as the retailer aims to enhance its sales performance and combat merchandise losses, collectively known as “shrink.”

While self-checkout was initially seen as a way to reduce labor costs and speed up the checkout process for customers, Dollar General now recognizes the drawbacks. The company has found that having staff members present at the front end of stores improves both sales and shrink rates. By having employees stationed at the checkout area, Dollar General can monitor for potential theft and ensure smoother transactions.

Self-checkout strategies have presented challenges for retailers, contributing to increased shrink rates. The convenience provided self-checkout technology also allows for greater opportunities for shoplifting and errors made customers. A study highlighted that companies with self-checkout options reported a 4% loss rate, which was more than double the industry average.

Notably, Dollar General is not alone in reconsidering its self-checkout approach. British supermarket chain Booths has decided to remove self-checkout stations from all but two of its 28 stores. Similarly, Walmart has already eliminated self-checkout machines in some of its New Mexico stores, while ShopRite did the same at a Delaware location due to customer complaints. Furthermore, Five Below, a discount toy retailer, observed that stores with more self-checkout lanes experienced higher shrink rates, prompting the company to prioritize staffed cash registers.

In response to these challenges, Target has implemented certain restrictions on self-checkout usage. At select stores, customers purchasing 10 items or fewer are allowed to use self-checkout, while those with larger purchases must use full-service lanes with cashiers.

As the retail landscape evolves, so do the strategies of major retailers like Dollar General. The decision to shift away from self-checkout marks a significant change for the company, as it seeks to improve overall performance and reduce shrink in its stores.