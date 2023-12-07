Title: Podcasting Industry Continues to Evolve with New Partnerships and Critiques

Summary: The podcasting industry is witnessing significant developments, with new partnerships, criticisms, and growth in the number of podcasts being released. Vox Media recently announced its partnership with SXSW to provide an Official Podcast Stage during the conference next March. On the other hand, Lydia Polgreen, former managing director of Gimlet Media, criticized Spotify for canceling popular shows, Heavyweight and Stolen. Additionally, Dan Le Batard, a sports podcast host, accused Spotify of manipulating numbers and withholding non-Ringer sports shows.

In other news, ListenNotes quickly fixed an issue where embedded players were preloading audio, causing incorrect download statistics. Acast celebrates the one-year anniversary of its self-serve ad platform, highlighting the success of repeat campaigns and host-read sponsorships. Mia Lobel candidly shared her experience at Pushkin Industries and the challenges faced decision-makers within the company. Furthermore, reVolver Podcasts and Adori are collaborating to produce Podcast FAST TV channels, which will highlight multicultural podcasts on the Roku platform. Pocket Casts also published a guide to help users transition from Google Podcasts.

Lastly, the tragic death of Tyler Goodson, an individual linked to the S-Town podcast, has been reported. Annabelle Gauberti’s Lawfully Creative podcast recently featured James Cridland, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of the podcasting sector. Ashley Carman, on The Town with Matthew Belloni, explored the struggles faced the podcast industry in achieving profitability despite its rapid growth. Finally, iHeartPodcasts and Diversion Audio released a new true crime podcast called The Greatest True Crime Stories Ever Told, hosted Mary Kay McBrayer.

As the industry continues to grow and face challenges, it remains an exciting time for podcasting and its passionate community.