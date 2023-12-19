Elon Musk Raises Concerns Over Meta’s Alleged Inaction in Response to Child Sexual Abuse

Elon Musk, the CEO of X(formerly Twitter), has once again called out Meta Platforms Inc.’s social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook, for what he perceives as a lack of action against the propagation of child sexual abuse content. This comes after the EU announced an investigation into X for potential violations of Digital Service Act (DSA) regulations.

Musk’s criticism was sparked when a graphic designer from Dogecoin, known as DogeDesigner on X, questioned EU Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, about the absence of formal infringement proceedings against Meta. The designer shared a news article highlighting allegations that Facebook and Instagram have enabled child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Musk, who acquired X for $44 billion in October 2022, echoed the designer’s concerns with a simple “Good question…” response.

This is not the first time Musk has called out Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platforms. Previously, Musk has spoken out against Instagram for suggesting sexualized content involving minors via Reels. He has also faced backlash for sharing a debunked anti-semitic conspiracy theory on X, leading to advertiser exodus from the platform. Musk highlighted the apparent discrepancy in punishment between X and Meta, despite allegations of the latter’s involvement in child sexual abuse content.

Musk’s relationship with Breton has been strained, as he had reportedly considered removing X from Europe to avoid regulatory concerns. The investigation the EU into X’s potential violations of DSA regulations adds to the mounting pressure on the tech billionaire and his social media platform.

The concerns raised Musk and the ongoing investigations highlight the need for strict regulations to combat the spread of unlawful content and protect vulnerable individuals, particularly children, on social media platforms. The ultimate resolution of this issue will determine the future of X and Meta’s responsibility in curbing harmful content on their platforms.