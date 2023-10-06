Dog Pulls Off ‘Heist of the Century’ Stealing Toy from Sleeping Friend

In an amusing pet-related incident, a video was posted on Reddit showing a dog stealing a toy from its sleeping companion. The video quickly went viral and left viewers chuckling at the dog’s clever tactics.

The video, titled “Mission Impawsible,” shows a dog who is sleeping and holding a toy in its front paws. Another dog approaches and slowly and carefully removes the toy from its friend’s grasp. The clip ends with the dog successfully completing its mission and joyfully running away with the stolen toy.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 16,000 upvotes and received numerous comments from Reddit users. People found the video adorable and praised the dog’s skills. One user jokingly commented, “Gets the toy away undetected. Proceeds to shake loudly in front of the security guard before walking away.” Another user expressed admiration for the dog’s determination, stating, “He’s obviously previously tried another approach that didn’t work.”

The video showcases the playful and mischievous nature of dogs, providing a moment of lighthearted entertainment for viewers. It serves as a reminder of the bonds shared between furry friends and their ability to engage in playful antics.

Overall, the video of the dog pulling off the ‘heist of the century’ demonstrates the intelligence and resourcefulness of our four-legged companions, bringing smiles and laughter to those who watch it.

