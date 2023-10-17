Heartwarming Video of Dog Ruby Shows Her Petting Other Pooches at Daycare

A heartwarming video of a dog named Ruby has been capturing the hearts of people on social media. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok in 2020 an employee of a daycare center, shows Ruby happily petting other dogs at the facility.

The video resurfaces occasionally and each time it brings joy to viewers. This time, it was posted on a Reddit community called Dog, where it received close to 2,900 upvotes within 19 hours.

In the video, Ruby can be seen sitting next to a dog lying on the floor, gently petting it. As the video progresses, we see the different reactions of the dogs to Ruby’s affection. Some are startled, some enjoy the pets, and others politely decline her gesture.

Comments from Reddit users reflect the heartwarming effect of Ruby’s actions. One user shared that their own dog does something similar to them and even their cat, knowing that they will receive pets and possibly a lick on the face. Another user expressed admiration for Ruby’s gentleness and asked if she would play with them. Many users found Ruby’s gesture incredibly sweet and praised her for spreading love to everyone.

This adorable video serves as a reminder of the kindness and affection that animals are capable of, bringing a smile to the faces of those who watch it.

