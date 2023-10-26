Dog Impresses Internet with Acting Skills in Hilarious Instagram Video

A video shared on Instagram has captivated viewers with the impressive acting skills of a dog named Raylan. In the clip, Raylan pretends to limp to manipulate his pet mom into taking him where he wants to go. What makes the video even more amusing is the sudden change in Raylan’s walking style once he realizes his ploy has worked.

Raylan’s antics were posted on his dedicated Instagram page, where the caption humorously suggests he deserves an Oscar for his dramatic performance. According to Raylan’s pet mom, the dog sometimes fakes an injury when he doesn’t want to continue on a walk or when they’re going in the wrong direction. However, as soon as they start heading to his desired location, he miraculously recovers and becomes energetic. Raylan’s clever acting not only fools his pet mom but also gives the impression to others that she is a negligent dog owner. Fortunately, Raylan only puts on this show occasionally.

Despite having arthritis, Raylan’s condition is well-managed with multiple supplements and medications. His pet mom explains that he remembers her reaction when he was genuinely in pain and now uses his acting skills to his advantage. This has led her to question if Raylan might just be the smartest dog in the world.

The Instagram video of Raylan’s performance was shared six days ago and has already garnered over one million views and numerous comments. Viewers were entertained Raylan’s deception, with some even sharing similar experiences with their own dogs. Clearly, Raylan’s talent for performance has made him a viral sensation, proving that dogs are capable of much more than we may realize.

FAQs

Why does Raylan pretend to limp?

Raylan pretends to limp when he doesn’t want to continue on a walk or when they’re going in the wrong direction. It’s his clever way of manipulating his pet mom and getting what he wants.

Does Raylan really have arthritis?

Yes, Raylan does have arthritis, but his condition is well-controlled with supplements and medications. Most of the time, he appears to be a much younger dog with no health issues.

Is Raylan actually the smartest dog in the world?

While it may be difficult to definitively determine if Raylan is the smartest dog in the world, his acting skills certainly showcase his intelligence and ability to deceive.