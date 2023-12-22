Mysterious Respiratory Illness in Dogs Sparks Concern Among Pet Owners

Experts are raising concerns about a mysterious respiratory illness that is affecting dogs across the country. The illness has now made its way to Washington state, leaving dog owners worried as they prepare for holiday travel. With limited information about the illness, experts are advising dog owners to keep their pets away from other dogs as a precautionary measure.

Pete O’Neil, owner of Seattle Dog Boarding, has taken immediate action to protect the dogs under his care. He has informed his clients about the illness and implemented stricter disinfection protocols to maintain a healthy environment. O’Neil also recommends that dog owners consider alternative options, such as hiring a sitter to care for their pets at home.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has received 16 reports of the illness as of December 1st. Two cases have met the criteria for an atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) case. Fortunately, the affected dogs in Snohomish and Clark counties are now recovering.

Researchers at Washington State University are actively investigating the illness to find answers. Preliminary findings suggest that it could be a novel bacterial infection or a typical viral infection. However, more research is needed to confirm the exact cause.

To prevent the spread of the illness, dog owners are advised to avoid dog parks and other areas where respiratory diseases can be transmitted. Maintaining regular vaccinations for diseases like Bordatella and parainfluenza is also crucial. Dog owners are urged to practice social distancing for their pets if there are any concerns about their health.

Symptoms of the respiratory illness include coughing, sneezing, and discharge from the nose and eyes. While these symptoms should be reported to a veterinarian, severe symptoms such as persistent coughing or difficulty breathing require immediate medical attention.

As the investigation into this mysterious illness continues, dog owners are reminded to stay vigilant and consult with their primary care veterinarian for guidance. By prioritizing the health and well-being of our furry friends, we can help ensure their safety during this challenging time.