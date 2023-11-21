Does YouTube TV subscription include HBO?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is whether a YouTube TV subscription includes access to HBO, the renowned premium cable network known for its critically acclaimed shows and blockbuster movies.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. It offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later. With a YouTube TV subscription, users can stream content on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

What is HBO?

HBO, short for Home Box Office, is a premium cable and satellite television network known for its high-quality original programming, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession. HBO also offers a vast library of movies, documentaries, and specials.

Does YouTube TV include HBO?

Unfortunately, as of now, YouTube TV does not include HBO in its channel lineup. While YouTube TV offers a wide range of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, HBO is not part of the package. However, this does not mean that YouTube TV users cannot access HBO content altogether.

How can YouTube TV users access HBO?

Although HBO is not included in a YouTube TV subscription, users can still access HBO content subscribing to HBO Max, the standalone streaming service offered HBO. HBO Max provides access to all HBO shows and movies, along with additional content from various WarnerMedia properties. Users can download the HBO Max app on their devices and sign in using their YouTube TV credentials to enjoy HBO’s premium content.

In conclusion, while a YouTube TV subscription does not include HBO, users can still access HBO content subscribing to HBO Max. With its extensive library of shows and movies, HBO Max offers a compelling option for YouTube TV subscribers looking to enjoy HBO’s acclaimed programming.