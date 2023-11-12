Does YouTube TV Include YouTube Premium?

YouTube has become a household name when it comes to online video streaming. With its vast library of content, it has revolutionized the way we consume media. However, with the introduction of YouTube TV and YouTube Premium, confusion has arisen regarding what each service offers and whether they are bundled together. In this article, we will explore whether YouTube TV includes YouTube Premium and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies in real-time, just like traditional cable or satellite TV. With a monthly subscription fee, users gain access to a wide range of channels and can stream content on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium, formerly known as YouTube Red, is a subscription service that provides an enhanced YouTube experience. It offers ad-free viewing, background play, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. Additionally, YouTube Premium includes access to YouTube Originals, exclusive content produced YouTube.

Do YouTube TV and YouTube Premium come together?

No, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are separate services and do not come bundled together. While both services require a monthly subscription fee, they offer different features and content. YouTube TV focuses on live TV channels, while YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience.

FAQ:

1. Can I access YouTube Premium content with a YouTube TV subscription?

No, a YouTube TV subscription does not grant access to YouTube Premium content. To enjoy the benefits of YouTube Premium, a separate subscription is required.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV without ads?

YouTube TV does not eliminate ads from the content it offers. However, YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy ad-free viewing on regular YouTube videos.

3. Can I download YouTube TV shows for offline viewing?

No, YouTube TV does not currently offer the option to download shows for offline viewing. This feature is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers.

In conclusion, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are distinct services with different offerings. While YouTube TV provides live TV channels, YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience offering ad-free viewing, background play, and access to exclusive content. It is important to understand the differences between these services to choose the one that best suits your streaming needs.