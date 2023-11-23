Does YouTube TV include YouTube Premium?

YouTube has become a household name when it comes to online video streaming. With its vast library of content and user-friendly interface, it has revolutionized the way we consume media. However, with the introduction of YouTube TV and YouTube Premium, many users are left wondering about the relationship between these two services. Does YouTube TV include YouTube Premium? Let’s find out.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, sports events, and news channels without the need for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription. With a monthly fee, users gain access to a wide range of channels and features, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters.

YouTube Premium: YouTube Premium, formerly known as YouTube Red, is a subscription service that provides an enhanced YouTube experience. It offers ad-free viewing, background play, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Originals, which are exclusive shows and movies produced YouTube. Additionally, YouTube Premium subscribers also get access to YouTube Music Premium, a music streaming service similar to Spotify or Apple Music.

Now, to answer the burning question: Does YouTube TV include YouTube Premium? The answer is no. YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are separate services with different features and pricing structures. While YouTube TV focuses on live TV channels and on-demand content, YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience removing ads and providing additional features.

FAQ:

1. Can I access YouTube Premium content on YouTube TV?

No, YouTube Premium content is not included in YouTube TV. To access YouTube Premium content, you need to subscribe to YouTube Premium separately.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV without ads?

YouTube TV does not eliminate ads from regular YouTube videos. However, it does provide ad-free viewing for the live TV channels included in the subscription.

3. Can I use YouTube TV and YouTube Premium simultaneously?

Yes, you can subscribe to both services simultaneously. This allows you to enjoy the benefits of YouTube TV for live TV streaming and YouTube Premium for an enhanced ad-free YouTube experience.

In conclusion, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are distinct services that cater to different needs. While YouTube TV focuses on live TV channels and on-demand content, YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience providing ad-free viewing and access to exclusive content. So, if you’re looking for live TV streaming, YouTube TV is the way to go. But if you want an enhanced YouTube experience, YouTube Premium is the service for you.