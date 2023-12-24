YouTube TV: Does it Include FOX?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service offered YouTube, has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable television. With its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV offers a wide range of options for entertainment, news, and sports. However, one question that often arises is whether YouTube TV includes FOX, a major network known for its popular shows and live sports coverage.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live television channels over the internet. It offers a variety of channels, including major networks, sports networks, and cable channels, allowing users to watch their favorite shows and events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Does YouTube TV include FOX?

Yes, YouTube TV does include FOX in its channel lineup. Subscribers can enjoy popular FOX shows like “The Masked Singer,” “Empire,” and “The Simpsons,” as well as live sports events, including NFL games, MLB playoffs, and NASCAR races. FOX News and FOX Business are also available for those interested in staying up-to-date with the latest news and financial updates.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch local FOX channels on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local FOX channels in most areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location. You can check the availability of local channels on the YouTube TV website.

2. Can I record FOX shows on YouTube TV?

Absolutely! YouTube TV provides a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows, including those on FOX. You can save unlimited recordings for up to nine months, giving you the flexibility to watch your favorite content at your convenience.

3. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. This means you can enjoy FOX and other channels on different devices at the same time, making it convenient for families or households with multiple users.

In conclusion, YouTube TV does include FOX in its channel lineup, offering subscribers access to popular shows, live sports events, and news coverage. With its extensive features and flexibility, YouTube TV continues to be a top choice for those looking to cut the cord and embrace streaming services for their entertainment needs.