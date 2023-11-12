Does YouTube TV Have Fox?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, YouTube TV has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive selection of live TV channels. However, one burning question that often arises is whether YouTube TV includes the Fox network. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

The Inclusion of Fox on YouTube TV

Yes, YouTube TV does indeed offer access to the Fox network. Subscribers can enjoy live programming from Fox, including popular shows like “The Masked Singer,” “Empire,” and “The Simpsons.” Additionally, YouTube TV provides access to local Fox affiliates, allowing users to watch their favorite Fox shows and live sports events.

FAQ

Q: What is YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. It provides access to a wide range of networks, including major broadcast channels.

Q: How much does YouTube TV cost?

A: As of [current date], YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. This price includes access to over 85 channels, including Fox.

Q: Can I watch Fox News on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV includes Fox News as part of its channel lineup. Subscribers can stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the network.

Q: Are local Fox affiliates available on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local Fox affiliates in many areas. This allows users to watch local news, sports, and other region-specific content.

Q: Can I record Fox shows on YouTube TV?

A: Absolutely! YouTube TV provides a cloud DVR feature that allows users to record their favorite shows, including those on Fox. Recordings can be saved for up to nine months.

In conclusion, YouTube TV does include the Fox network, offering subscribers access to live programming, local affiliates, and the ability to record shows. With its comprehensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV remains a viable option for those seeking a streaming service that includes Fox and other popular networks.