Does YouTube TV Have ESPN Plus?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, YouTube TV has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive selection of live TV channels. However, one question that often arises among sports enthusiasts is whether YouTube TV includes access to ESPN Plus, the premium streaming service from the sports broadcasting giant. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

YouTube TV: A Brief Overview

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR functionality. With a wide range of channels covering news, entertainment, sports, and more, it has gained a significant user base since its launch in 2017.

ESPN Plus: What Is It?

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a standalone streaming service provided ESPN. It offers a vast array of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that complements the traditional ESPN channels. Subscribers can access ESPN Plus through various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Does YouTube TV Include ESPN Plus?

Unfortunately, as of now, YouTube TV does not include ESPN Plus in its channel lineup. While YouTube TV offers a wide range of sports channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and more, ESPN Plus is not part of the package. Therefore, if you are specifically looking to access ESPN Plus content, you will need to subscribe to it separately.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch ESPN on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV includes ESPN and several other ESPN channels in its channel lineup, allowing you to watch live ESPN programming.

2. How much does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. It also offers occasional bundle deals with other Disney-owned streaming services.

3. Can I access ESPN Plus on YouTube TV?

No, YouTube TV does not provide access to ESPN Plus. To watch ESPN Plus content, you will need to subscribe to it separately.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV offers an extensive selection of live TV channels, it does not include ESPN Plus in its package. If you are a sports enthusiast looking to access ESPN Plus content, you will need to subscribe to it independently.