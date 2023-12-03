Does YouTube Premium charge after free trial?

YouTube Premium: Is there a charge after the free trial?

YouTube Premium, the subscription-based service offered the popular video-sharing platform, has gained significant traction since its launch. With its ad-free experience, exclusive content, and offline viewing capabilities, it has become a go-to choice for many avid YouTube users. However, a common question that arises among potential subscribers is whether YouTube Premium charges after the free trial period ends. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

Does YouTube Premium charge after the free trial?

Yes, YouTube Premium does charge a fee after the completion of the free trial period. The free trial typically lasts for one month, during which users can enjoy all the benefits of the premium service without any cost. However, once the trial period ends, users are automatically enrolled into a paid subscription plan, unless they cancel their membership beforehand.

How much does YouTube Premium cost?

The cost of YouTube Premium varies depending on the region. In the United States, the monthly subscription fee is $11.99, while in other countries, it may differ due to currency exchange rates and local taxes. It is important to note that YouTube Premium is a separate service from YouTube TV, which offers live TV streaming, and the pricing for these services may differ.

How can I cancel my YouTube Premium subscription?

To cancel your YouTube Premium subscription, follow these steps:

1. Sign in to your YouTube account.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Paid memberships” from the drop-down menu.

4. Locate your YouTube Premium subscription and click on “Manage”.

5. Finally, click on “Cancel membership” and follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

Is there a refund if I cancel my subscription?

If you cancel your YouTube Premium subscription, you will not receive a refund for any unused portion of the subscription period. However, you will still have access to the premium features until the end of the billing cycle.

In conclusion, while YouTube Premium offers a free trial period, it does charge a fee once the trial ends. It is essential to be aware of the terms and conditions, as well as the cancellation process, to avoid any unexpected charges. So, if you decide to give YouTube Premium a try, make sure to mark your calendar and cancel your subscription if it doesn’t meet your expectations before the trial period concludes.