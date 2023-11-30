Does YouTube Keep Stream VODS?

In the ever-evolving world of online video content, YouTube has become the go-to platform for creators and viewers alike. From live streams to pre-recorded videos, YouTube offers a vast array of content for users to enjoy. But what happens to those live stream videos once they’re over? Does YouTube keep stream VODs?

What are VODs?

VOD stands for Video on Demand. It refers to any video content that is available for viewers to watch at their convenience, rather than being broadcasted live. VODs can include pre-recorded videos, movies, TV shows, and even archived live streams.

Does YouTube Keep Stream VODs?

Yes, YouTube does keep stream VODs. When a live stream ends, YouTube automatically saves the video as a VOD on the creator’s channel. This allows viewers who missed the live stream to watch it later at their convenience. These VODs are stored on YouTube’s servers and can be accessed anyone with the link to the video.

How Long are Stream VODs Kept?

YouTube keeps stream VODs indefinitely, unless the creator chooses to delete them. This means that viewers can access and watch these VODs at any time, even years after the original live stream took place. However, it’s important to note that creators have the option to delete their VODs at any time, so it’s always a good idea to watch them sooner rather than later.

FAQ:

1. Can I download stream VODs from YouTube?

No, YouTube does not provide an official option to download stream VODs. However, there are third-party tools and websites that allow users to download YouTube videos, including VODs. It’s important to respect copyright laws and only download videos for personal use or with the creator’s permission.

2. Can I watch stream VODs on mobile devices?

Yes, stream VODs can be watched on mobile devices through the YouTube app. Simply search for the creator’s channel or the specific video title to find the VOD you’re looking for.

In conclusion, YouTube does keep stream VODs, allowing viewers to watch live streams at their convenience. These VODs are stored on YouTube’s servers indefinitely, unless the creator decides to delete them. So, if you missed a live stream, don’t worry, chances are you can still catch up on the content you missed.