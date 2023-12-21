Does XUMO require a smart TV?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at our fingertips. One such service is XUMO, a free streaming platform that provides access to a variety of channels and on-demand content. But does XUMO require a smart TV to enjoy its offerings? Let’s find out.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. It is available in the United States and Canada and can be accessed through various devices.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in streaming capabilities. It allows users to access online content, such as streaming services, directly on their TV without the need for additional devices.

Do you need a smart TV to use XUMO?

No, you do not need a smart TV to enjoy XUMO. While XUMO is compatible with smart TVs, it can also be accessed through other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, streaming media players, and gaming consoles. This means that even if you don’t own a smart TV, you can still enjoy XUMO’s content on your preferred device.

How can you access XUMO without a smart TV?

To access XUMO without a smart TV, you can download the XUMO app on your smartphone or tablet from the respective app store. Once installed, you can sign in or create a new account to start streaming your favorite channels and content. Additionally, if you own a streaming media player or gaming console, you can download the XUMO app from their respective app stores and access the service through those devices as well.

In conclusion, while XUMO is compatible with smart TVs, it does not require one to enjoy its offerings. Whether you own a smart TV, smartphone, tablet, streaming media player, or gaming console, you can easily access XUMO and enjoy its diverse range of channels and on-demand content. So, go ahead and start streaming your favorite shows and movies on XUMO, regardless of the device you own!