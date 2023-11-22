Does Xfinity still offer Peacock for free?

In a recent announcement, Xfinity, the popular cable television and internet service provider, confirmed that it will continue to offer its customers free access to the streaming service Peacock. This news comes as a relief to many Xfinity subscribers who have been enjoying the vast library of content available on Peacock without any additional cost.

Peacock, launched NBCUniversal in July 2020, has quickly gained popularity among streaming enthusiasts. With a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has become a go-to platform for entertainment. However, some users were concerned that Xfinity might start charging for access to Peacock, as is the case with other streaming services.

Fortunately, Xfinity has decided to maintain its partnership with Peacock, allowing its customers to enjoy the streaming service for free. This means that Xfinity subscribers can continue to access Peacock’s extensive catalog of content, including popular shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” without any additional charges.

FAQ:

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Q: Is Peacock free for Xfinity customers?

A: Yes, Xfinity customers can access Peacock for free as part of their subscription.

Q: Can non-Xfinity customers access Peacock for free?

A: No, Peacock is not available for free to non-Xfinity customers. However, there are paid subscription options available for non-Xfinity users.

Q: What other benefits do Xfinity customers get with Peacock?

A: Xfinity customers not only have free access to Peacock’s content but also enjoy additional features such as early access to new episodes, exclusive content, and live sports events.

In conclusion, Xfinity customers can breathe a sigh of relief as the company has confirmed that it will continue to offer free access to Peacock. This means that subscribers can continue to enjoy the vast library of content available on the streaming service without any additional charges. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch your favorite shows on Peacock, courtesy of Xfinity.