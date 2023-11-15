Does Will Smith Have A Brother?

In the world of Hollywood, Will Smith is a household name. Known for his charismatic personality and impressive acting skills, Smith has captivated audiences for decades. But amidst all the fame and success, many people wonder if the talented actor has a brother. Today, we delve into this intriguing question to uncover the truth.

The Answer: Yes, Will Smith does indeed have a brother. His name is Harry Smith, and although he may not be as well-known as his famous sibling, he has made a name for himself in his own right.

Harry Smith, born on May 16, 1968, is the older brother of Willard Carroll Smith Jr., better known as Will Smith. While Will pursued a career in acting and music, Harry chose a different path and became a businessman. He has been involved in various ventures, including real estate and the entertainment industry.

Despite their different career paths, the Smith brothers share a close bond. They have been spotted together at various events and have expressed their love and support for each other in interviews. While Harry may not be in the spotlight like his brother, he remains an important part of Will’s life.

FAQ:

Q: Is Harry Smith an actor like his brother?

A: No, Harry Smith is not an actor. He has primarily focused on his business ventures.

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Smith family?

A: Yes, Will Smith has a sister named Ellen Smith, who is the youngest of the three siblings.

Q: Does Harry Smith have any connection to the entertainment industry?

A: Yes, Harry Smith has been involved in the entertainment industry through his business ventures, but he is not an actor or musician himself.

In conclusion, while Will Smith may be the more famous of the two, he does indeed have a brother named Harry Smith. Although Harry has chosen a different career path, the bond between the Smith brothers remains strong.