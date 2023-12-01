Does watching VODs count as Watchtime?

In the world of online streaming, watchtime is a crucial metric that determines the success and popularity of content creators. It refers to the total amount of time viewers spend watching a particular video or livestream. However, a question that often arises is whether watching VODs (Video on Demand) counts towards this watchtime. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

What are VODs?

VODs, or Video on Demand, are pre-recorded videos that are made available for viewers to watch at their convenience. Unlike livestreams, VODs can be accessed and watched at any time, allowing viewers to catch up on missed content or rewatch their favorite moments.

Does watching VODs count as Watchtime?

The answer to this question varies depending on the platform. On some platforms, such as Twitch, watching VODs does count towards a streamer’s total watchtime. This means that the more VODs viewers watch, the higher the streamer’s watchtime will be. However, it’s important to note that not all platforms consider VODs as part of watchtime. Platforms like YouTube, for example, do not include VODs in their watchtime calculations.

Why does watchtime matter?

Watchtime is a crucial metric for content creators as it directly impacts their visibility and potential for monetization. Platforms often prioritize content with higher watchtime, pushing it to the top of search results and recommendations. Additionally, watchtime is a key factor in determining eligibility for monetization programs, such as ad revenue sharing or sponsorship opportunities.

FAQ:

1. Can watching VODs contribute to a streamer’s follower count?

No, watching VODs does not typically contribute to a streamer’s follower count. Followers are usually gained when viewers actively follow a streamer’s channel or account.

2. Do VODs generate revenue for content creators?

Yes, VODs can generate revenue for content creators through various means, such as ad revenue, sponsorships, or donations. However, the specific revenue generation methods may vary depending on the platform and the content creator’s individual agreements.

In conclusion, whether watching VODs counts as watchtime depends on the platform being used. While some platforms consider VODs as part of watchtime, others do not. Regardless, watchtime remains a crucial metric for content creators, impacting their visibility and potential for monetization. So, the next time you catch up on your favorite streamer’s VODs, remember that you might be contributing to their success in more ways than one.