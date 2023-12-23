Does Verizon still have government discount?

Verizon Continues to Offer Government Discounts: Here’s What You Need to Know

In today’s digital age, staying connected is more important than ever, especially for government employees who rely on reliable communication networks to carry out their duties efficiently. Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has long been known for its exceptional service and coverage. But does Verizon still offer government discounts? Let’s find out.

Verizon’s Government Discount Program

Verizon understands the importance of supporting those who serve the public, which is why they continue to offer government discounts to eligible employees. This program allows government workers to enjoy exclusive savings on their wireless plans and devices.

To qualify for Verizon’s government discount, you must be an active employee of a federal, state, or local government agency. This includes employees of public schools and universities, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and more. Additionally, members of the military, including active-duty, reserves, and veterans, are also eligible for these discounts.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much can I save with Verizon’s government discount?

A: The amount you can save depends on the specific plan and devices you choose. Verizon offers a range of discounts, including reduced monthly rates, discounted devices, and waived activation fees.

Q: How do I apply for the government discount?

A: To apply for the government discount, you can visit Verizon’s website or visit a Verizon store near you. You will need to provide proof of employment or military service, such as a pay stub or military ID.

Q: Can I combine the government discount with other Verizon promotions?

A: In most cases, yes. Verizon allows customers to stack their government discount with other eligible promotions, maximizing their savings.

Q: Is the government discount available for both new and existing Verizon customers?

A: Yes, both new and existing Verizon customers who meet the eligibility criteria can take advantage of the government discount.

Q: Are there any limitations or restrictions?

A: Some plans and devices may have specific limitations or restrictions. It’s always best to check with Verizon directly or visit their website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, Verizon continues to offer government discounts to eligible employees, including those in federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as military personnel. These discounts provide valuable savings on wireless plans and devices, allowing government workers to stay connected at an affordable price. If you are a government employee, it’s worth exploring Verizon’s government discount program to take advantage of these exclusive offers. Stay connected and save with Verizon!