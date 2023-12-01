Does Verizon give Hulu for free?

Verizon Announces Exciting Partnership with Hulu: Free Streaming for Customers!

In a groundbreaking move, Verizon has recently announced a partnership with popular streaming service Hulu, offering its customers free access to a vast library of movies and TV shows. This collaboration aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Verizon subscribers, providing them with even more value for their money.

Starting from [insert date], Verizon customers who have subscribed to eligible plans will be able to enjoy Hulu’s extensive collection of content at no additional cost. This means that users can now binge-watch their favorite shows, catch up on the latest movies, and explore Hulu’s exclusive original series, all without worrying about any extra charges.

FAQ:

1. Which Verizon plans are eligible for free Hulu?

Verizon’s “Play More Unlimited” and “Get More Unlimited” plans are eligible for free Hulu. If you are subscribed to either of these plans, you can take advantage of this exciting offer.

2. How do I activate my free Hulu subscription?

To activate your free Hulu subscription, simply visit the Verizon website or use the My Verizon app. Follow the instructions provided to link your Verizon and Hulu accounts, and voila! You’ll be ready to start streaming.

3. Can existing Hulu subscribers benefit from this offer?

Yes, existing Hulu subscribers who have eligible Verizon plans can also take advantage of this offer. By linking their Verizon and Hulu accounts, they can switch their billing to Verizon and enjoy Hulu for free.

This collaboration between Verizon and Hulu marks a significant step forward in the streaming industry. By providing free access to Hulu’s extensive content library, Verizon is demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. So, if you’re a Verizon subscriber, get ready to immerse yourself in a world of entertainment without any extra cost. Activate your free Hulu subscription today and start enjoying the best of streaming right at your fingertips!