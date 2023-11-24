Does UTA require freshmen to live on campus?

Arlington, TX – The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) has long been known for its commitment to providing a vibrant and inclusive campus community for its students. One of the ways in which UTA fosters this sense of community is through its policy of requiring freshmen to live on campus. This policy has been in place for several years and has proven to be beneficial for both the university and its students.

Why does UTA require freshmen to live on campus?

The decision to require freshmen to live on campus is rooted in UTA’s desire to create a supportive and engaging environment for its newest students. Living on campus allows freshmen to fully immerse themselves in the college experience, providing them with opportunities to make friends, participate in campus activities, and access academic resources more easily. Research has shown that students who live on campus during their first year of college have higher retention rates and are more likely to graduate on time.

What are the benefits of living on campus?

Living on campus offers numerous benefits for freshmen. Firstly, it provides a convenient and safe living arrangement, with easy access to classes, libraries, and other campus facilities. Additionally, living on campus allows students to form strong social connections with their peers, fostering a sense of belonging and support. The close proximity to academic resources, such as tutoring centers and study groups, also enhances academic success.

Are there any exceptions to the requirement?

While UTA strongly encourages freshmen to live on campus, there are a few exceptions to the requirement. Students who are married, have dependents, or are over the age of 21 are not required to live on campus. Additionally, students who live within a 60-mile radius of UTA and commute from their permanent residence are exempt from the policy.

In conclusion, UTA’s policy of requiring freshmen to live on campus has proven to be a valuable aspect of the university’s commitment to student success. By providing a supportive and engaging environment, UTA ensures that its freshmen have the best possible start to their college journey.