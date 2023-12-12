Does USC look at 9th grade grades?

Does USC Consider 9th Grade Grades?

Los Angeles, CA – As high school students across the country prepare for their college applications, many are left wondering how much weight their freshman year grades will carry. Specifically, students aspiring to attend the prestigious University of Southern California (USC) are eager to know if their 9th grade academic performance will be taken into consideration during the admissions process.

USC Admissions Office Clarifies

In a recent statement released the USC Admissions Office, it has been confirmed that the university does indeed consider 9th grade grades as part of their holistic review process. While the admissions team acknowledges that students may experience a period of adjustment during their first year of high school, they believe that evaluating a student’s entire academic journey provides a more comprehensive understanding of their abilities and potential.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a holistic review process?

A: A holistic review process is an admissions approach that takes into account various aspects of a student’s application, including academic performance, extracurricular activities, personal essays, recommendation letters, and more. It aims to evaluate applicants as individuals rather than solely focusing on their grades or test scores.

Q: Why does USC consider 9th grade grades?

A: USC believes that a student’s academic journey is a reflection of their growth and potential. By considering 9th grade grades, the university gains insight into a student’s ability to adapt and improve over time.

Q: Can a student’s 9th grade grades negatively impact their chances of admission?

A: While USC does consider 9th grade grades, they also take into account the overall trajectory of a student’s academic performance. If a student demonstrates significant improvement in subsequent years, it can mitigate any concerns about their freshman year grades.

Q: What if a student faced challenges during their 9th grade year?

A: USC understands that students may face various challenges during their high school journey. It is important for applicants to provide context and explain any extenuating circumstances that may have affected their 9th grade performance.

Conclusion

As students strive to present their best selves on their college applications, it is crucial to remember that USC does consider 9th grade grades as part of their holistic review process. However, it is equally important to showcase growth, improvement, and resilience throughout the entirety of one’s high school career. By providing a comprehensive view of their academic journey, students can increase their chances of securing a coveted spot at USC.