Does Univision work on Roku?

Univision Now: Bringing Spanish-Language Content to Roku Users

Roku, the popular streaming platform, has become a go-to choice for millions of users seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its extensive selection of channels, Roku offers something for everyone. But what about those who prefer Spanish-language content? Can they access Univision, one of the leading Spanish-language networks, on their Roku devices? The answer is a resounding yes!

Univision, the largest Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, has made its content available on Roku through its streaming service called Univision Now. This means that Roku users can now enjoy their favorite Univision shows, telenovelas, news, and sports programming directly on their Roku devices.

How does Univision Now work on Roku?

To access Univision Now on Roku, users need to download the Univision Now app from the Roku Channel Store. Once installed, users can sign in with their Univision Now account or create a new one. With a subscription to Univision Now, users gain access to a vast library of on-demand content, as well as live streaming of Univision’s network programming.

FAQ:

1. What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming platform that allows users to access a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and live sports, through various streaming channels.

2. What is Univision Now?

Univision Now is a streaming service provided Univision, the largest Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States. It offers on-demand access to Univision’s content library and live streaming of its network programming.

3. How can I access Univision Now on Roku?

To access Univision Now on Roku, you need to download the Univision Now app from the Roku Channel Store. Once installed, you can sign in with your Univision Now account or create a new one.

4. Is there a cost to use Univision Now on Roku?

Yes, Univision Now requires a subscription. The service offers different subscription plans, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their needs.

With Univision Now available on Roku, Spanish-speaking audiences can now enjoy their favorite Univision content on the big screen. Whether it’s catching up on the latest telenovela or staying informed with Univision’s news coverage, Roku users can now access a wealth of Spanish-language programming. So, if you’re a Roku user looking for Spanish-language content, look no further than Univision Now.