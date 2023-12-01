Does Twitch Remove Music from VODs?

In recent years, Twitch has become the go-to platform for gamers and content creators to share their experiences with a live audience. However, one question that often arises is whether Twitch removes music from Video on Demand (VOD) recordings. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

What are VODs?

VODs, or Video on Demand, are recordings of live streams that are made available for viewers to watch at a later time. These recordings allow users to catch up on missed content or rewatch their favorite moments from a live stream.

Why would Twitch remove music from VODs?

Twitch has a responsibility to respect copyright laws and protect the rights of content creators and musicians. When copyrighted music is played during a live stream, it can potentially infringe upon these rights. To avoid legal issues, Twitch has implemented a system that automatically detects and mutes copyrighted music in VODs.

How does Twitch remove music from VODs?

Twitch utilizes an advanced technology called Audible Magic to scan and identify copyrighted music within VODs. Once identified, the system automatically mutes the audio containing the copyrighted music, ensuring that the VOD remains compliant with copyright laws.

Does Twitch remove all music from VODs?

No, Twitch does not remove all music from VODs. The system is designed to detect and mute copyrighted music, but it may not catch every instance. Additionally, Twitch allows content creators to use licensed music from its extensive library, which is exempt from copyright claims.

What happens if copyrighted music is detected in a VOD?

If copyrighted music is detected in a VOD, Twitch will mute the audio during the identified segments. This means that viewers watching the VOD will not be able to hear the muted music, but the rest of the content will remain intact.

In conclusion, Twitch takes copyright infringement seriously and has implemented measures to remove copyrighted music from VODs. While the system may not catch every instance, it serves as a safeguard to protect the rights of content creators and musicians. So, the next time you watch a VOD on Twitch, rest assured that the platform is working diligently to ensure a fair and legal streaming experience for all.